Gavrikov scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Gavrikov tallied on a pass from Trevor Moore at 4:03 of the third period. With two goals and two assists over his last five outings, Gavrikov is clearly getting more comfortable on offense with his new team. The 27-year-old is up to nine points in 19 outings with the Kings, one point shy of matching his total from 52 contests with the Blue Jackets to begin the season. He's added 89 shots on net, 114 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 71 appearances.