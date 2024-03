Gavrikov posted an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Gavrikov has two helpers over his last three games, matching his point total for all 11 games in February. The 28-year-old helped out on a Quinton Byfield tally in the second period. Gavrikov has mainly stuck to defense this season, posting 16 points, 86 shots on net, 78 blocked shots, 49 hits and a plus-3 rating through 57 appearances in a second-pairing role.