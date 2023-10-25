Gavrikov logged an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Gavrikov set up Kevin Fiala's insurance tally in the third period. The helper was Gavrikov's first of the year to go with a surprising pair of goals. The 27-year-old defenseman isn't known for big scoring numbers, having topped out at 33 points in 80 games with Columbus in 2021-22. He's at three points, nine shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through six contests to open this season.