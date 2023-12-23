Gavrikov (lower body) will not play Saturday versus Calgary, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
It appears that Gavrikov might draw back into the lineup when the Kings return from the holiday break Wednesday against the Sharks. Gavrikov has three goals and six assists in 25 games this season.
