Gavrikov notched an assist, three shots on goal, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Gavrikov is doing well while filling in for Mikey Anderson (undisclosed) on the top pairing. Over his last four games, Gavrikov has notched a goal and two helpers. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to five tallies, 18 points, 85 shots on net, 112 blocked shots, 73 hits and a plus-2 rating through 70 contests overall.