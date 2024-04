Gavrikov notched an assist, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Gavrikov has three helpers over five games in April, and he's added 13 blocks in that span. The 28-year-old blueliner doesn't have to put up offense to remain in a second-pairing role as a steady defender. He's managed 23 points, 106 shots on net, 109 blocks and a plus-6 rating through 73 outings overall.