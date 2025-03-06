Gavrikov notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues.

Gavrikov helped out on a Quinton Byfield tally in the first period. With just two helpers over his last nine games, Gavrikov isn't making a large impact on offense, but he's formed a strong shutdown pairing with Mikey Anderson for much of the season. Overall, Gavrikov has three goals, 21 points, 80 shots on net, 34 hits, 117 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 60 appearances.