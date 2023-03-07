Gavrikov scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

The tally was Gavrikov's first point through three games since he was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Kings. The 27-year-old has immediately taken on a top-four role with Los Angeles, though his defensive playing style isn't likely to lead to much offense. For the season, he has 11 points, 66 shots on net, 92 blocked shots, 59 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 55 appearances.