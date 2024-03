Gavrikov scored a goal, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Gavrikov struck 25 seconds into overtime to help the Kings bounce back from squandering a two-goal lead. He has three points over his last three contests after logging just two assists across his previous 15 outings. For the season, the 28-year-old has six goals, 20 points, 97 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 65 appearances in a second-pairing role.