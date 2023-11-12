Gavrikov posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Gavrikov has picked up a pair of assists over his last four games, both coming against the Flyers. The 27-year-old defenseman had nine points in 20 contests after he was traded from the Blue Jackets last season, but he's failed to replicate that pace in 2023-24. Gavrikov is at five points, 16 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 14 outings this season.