Gavrikov notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Gavrikov set up a Quinton Byfield tally in the second period. With a goal and four assists over his five games, including a helper in each of the two playoff contests in that span, Gavrikov is playing a strong all-around game. The 29-year-old has added two shots on net, two hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating so far in the playoffs. He had 30 points, 140 blocks and a plus-26 rating in 82 regular-season appearances.