Gavrikov scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Gavrikov got in on a breakaway and made no mistake at 14:10 of the second period. The goal was his second with the Kings and his seventh point in 17 outings with the club. He's up to five tallies, 17 points, 82 shots on net, 72 hits, 109 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 69 contests between the Kings and the Blue Jackets this season.