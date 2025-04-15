Gavrikov scored a goal and added two PIM in Monday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Gavrikov had gone 16 games without a goal, adding four assists, a plus-11 rating, 23 shots on net and 18 blocked shots in that span. The 29-year-old shutdown blueliner remains firmly in a top-four role for the Kings. He's at five goals, 28 points, 108 shots, 137 blocks, 48 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-24 rating over 80 appearances in one of the better years of his career.