Gavrikov picked up two assists Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Senators.
He also threw down two blocks and fired two shots. Gavrikov isn't known for offense, but he is on a near 30-point and 180 block pace. There's a place for a category guy like Gavrikov -- the blue line is a great place to stick single-category contributors.
