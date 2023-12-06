Gavrikov notched two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Facing the team he began his NHL career with before being dealt at least season's trade deadline, Gavrikov produced his first multi-point game of 2023-24 by helping to set up tallies by Phillip Danault and Arthur Kaliyev less than two minutes apart in the third period. Gavrikov has two goals and eight points through 22 games, but he hasn't been as physical as usual in his first full campaign with the Kings, registering only 10 hits.