Cihar scored a goal and added three assists in WHL Kelowna's 5-3 win over Red Deer on Tuesday.

Cihar had gone four games without a point. The 18-year-old winger is up to nine points (one goal, eight assists) over nine WHL outings since joining Kelowna after the World Junior Championship. The Czech forward had four goals and eight assists for his country during its run to the silver medal, earning the tournament's MVP award in the process. Cihar is a promising prospect for the Kings, and it's a good sign that he hasn't struggled much since making the move to North America.