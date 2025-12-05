Foegele logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Foegele was able to contribute a point in his return from a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old was back in a third-line role, though he saw just 11:59 of ice time. Foegele is now at four goals, one helper, 22 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-2 rating through 19 appearances this season. He should continue to be a fixture in the Kings' middle six when healthy.