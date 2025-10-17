Foegele scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Foegele found the scoresheet for the first time in five games this season when he opened the scoring at 4:24 of the first period. The 29-year-old winger has added eight shots on net, nine hits and a minus-3 rating. He's still in a third-line role, but the Kings aren't yet firing on all cylinders, which could lead to some muted offensive performances from their depth players.