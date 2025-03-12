Foegele logged an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Foegele has a goal and three assists, as well as seven shots, five hits and a plus-4 rating, over his last four contests. The 28-year-old winger helped out on Phillip Danault's tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Foegele is up to 36 points, 153 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-26 rating over 63 outings this season. His offense is by no means elite, but he's done enough across the board to warrant a roster spot in many fantasy formats.