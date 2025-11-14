Foegele scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Foegele got the Kings on the board early in the second when he went low glove on Dennis Hildeby from the left dot. He has a goal in each of his last two games after going six games without a point. Foegele is a bit player in fantasy. He delivered his best season in 2024-25 with 24 goals and 22 assists in 82 games. But this season, he has just three goals on 17 shots in 13 contests. Foegele averaged 200 goals over the last two seasons, so he really needs to pick up the pace.