Foegele (upper body) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Foegele went straight to the locker room and was holding his right arm after taking a hit on the boards in the first period, according to Tracey Myers of NHL.com. Jeff Malott and Samuel Helenius will be candidates to draw back into the lineup during Tuesday's divisional matchup in San Jose if Foegele is unavailable.