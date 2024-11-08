Foegele provided an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Foegele set up linemate Quinton Byfield for a first-period tally. Those two forwards, along with Alex Laferriere, have given the Kings three reliable scoring lines to fuel the team's 8-4-3 start to the campaign. Foegele is up to seven points, 37 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-7 rating across 15 outings. He's earned all of his points over the last nine games.