Foegele scored a goal on six shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Foegele has two goals and an assist over his last three games, though that stretch was interrupted by him missing three contests due to an upper-body injury. He's at five goals, one helper, 28 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-3 rating through 20 outings overall. If Foegele can find more consistency on offense, he could work his way onto the second power-play unit and possibly even earn top-six minutes at even strength at times.