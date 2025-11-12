Foegele scored an empty-net goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

This was Foegele's second game back after missing five due to an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old winger has resumed his role in the bottom six. He's off to a poor start, injury aside, in 2025-26 with two goals, 15 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-1 rating over 12 appearances. His ice time is also down by nearly three minutes compared to last season, which likely explains the drop in offense.