Foegele scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Foegele reached the 20-goal mark when he gave the Kings a 2-1 lead late in the first period. The winger has surged to that total, with eight of his goals coming over his last 19 outings, a span in which he has 15 points. For the season, the 28-year-old is up to 39 points, 167 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-29 rating. This has been his strongest NHL campaign, and he's three points away from eclipsing the career-best 41 he put up in 82 appearances in the 2023-24 regular season with Edmonton.