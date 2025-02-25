Foegele recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Foegele posted his second multi-point effort of the current month across six appearances and has been playing well of late, notching six points in six February contests (three goals, three assists). The 28-year-old is up to 15 goals and 15 assists across 55 outings this season, and if he stays healthy, he has a realistic shot at setting a new career-high mark in points. The previous season-best output is 41 points, a mark he established in 2023-24.