Foegele recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Foegele broke the deadlock for the Kings at the 2:55 mark of the first period with a snap shot, and he participated in the build-up of the third goal with an assist on Vladislav Gavrikov's goal. This two-point effort snapped a five-game point drought for Foegele, but despite the drought, the 29-year-old will end the regular season with career-best numbers. He's notched a career-high 45 points (23 goals, 22 assists) in 80 appearances.