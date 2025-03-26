Foegele notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

One game after reaching the 20-goal mark, Foegele reached the 20-assist and 40-point thresholds. He got to that level with a helper on Phillip Danault's tally late in the second period, which was the game-winner. Foegele is now one point from matching his career-high 41 from last season, and he's added 172 shots on net, 66 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating over 70 appearances in 2024-25.