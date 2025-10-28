Foegele (upper body) will not be in action against the Sharks on Tuesday and is expected to "miss some time," according to head coach Jim Hiller, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Foegele should probably be considered week-to-week at this point, which means he can probably expect to miss at least the next three contests, if not longer. Through 10 games this season, the 29-year-old winger has managed just one point while registering 13 shots, 12 hits and six PIM. Given his limited offensive production, Foegele's absence shouldn't have a significant impact on most fantasy managers.