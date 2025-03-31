Foegele scored a pair of goals on seven shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Foegele's tallies were separated by 5:32 in the second period. The first one was a power-play tally, which gave him a career high in goals, and the second set a new personal best with 42 points (22 goals, 20 helpers) through 73 appearances. It's obvious that Foegele has been an excellent fit in the Kings' middle six this season, and all but two of his points have come at even strength. He's added 183 shots on net, 67 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-30 rating. He earned 10 of his points over 16 outings in March.