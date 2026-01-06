Foegele scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Foegele ended a 12-game point drought with the opening tally at 15:34 of the second period. Despite the lack of production, he's remained in a middle-six role. The 29-year-old winger is now at six goals, one assist, 54 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-1 rating through 33 appearances this season, well off the pace that saw him top 40 points in each of the last two regular seasons.