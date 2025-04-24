Foegele notched two assists, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Foegele set up Brandt Clarke's power-play tally in the first period and also helped out on a Quinton Byfield goal in the second. Foegele was on the winning side of this rivalry in the last three years with the Oilers, but he's coming back to haunt his former team now. The 29-year-old winger has two assists, six shots, six hits and an even plus-minus rating over two outings in this series. He produced a career-high 56 points with 199 shots on net and a plus-36 rating in 82 regular-season contests.