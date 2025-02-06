Foegele scored a goal on a penalty shot, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged four shots on net in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Foegele gave the Kings a 2-1 lead with his penalty shot in the second period. He also set up Trevor Moore's empty-net tally in the third. This ended an eight-game skid for Foegele, a span in which the Kings scored more than two goals just once. The 28-year-old winger has 13 goals, 26 points, 119 shots on net, 48 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 51 outings this season, which is solid production for a middle-six winger.