Foegele (upper body) won't play against Washington on Tuesday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Foegele sported a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's morning skate and will miss his third straight game. However, he is nearing a return to the lineup. He has produced four goals, 22 shots on net and 18 hits in 18 appearances this season. Once Foegele is ready to play, he could replace Jeff Malott on the fourth line.