Kings' Yegor Rybkin: Another goalie picked by Kings

Rybkin was the 89th overall pick by Los Angeles in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Scouts didn't get very many looks at Rybkin this past season, as he appeared in just 11 games in the Russian Jr. league. He went 5-2 with a 2.56 GAA and .915 save percentage. It's a pretty safe bet that what drew the Kings to Rybkin in the first place is his massive size. Already 6-foot-6 and north of 210 pounds, the big Russian takes up a ton of the net. The No. 2-ranked European goaltender by NHL Central Scouting, Rybkin will continue to develop in his home country for the foreseeable future.