MacEwen recorded an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 8-2 win over the Flames.

MacEwen's had a tough time drawing into the Kings' lineup, sitting as a scratch for four of the eight games they've played since trading for him. His helper Monday was his first point with the team. The 26-year-old forward has 10 points, 67 shots on net, 139 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 50 contests between the Kings and the Flyers this season. MacEwen will likely battle with Arthur Kaliyev for a spot in the lineup.