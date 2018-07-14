Mitchell signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Saturday.

Mitchell spent the majority of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors, racking up 16 goals and 33 points in 42 contests with AHL Iowa, but he also logged 23 games with the Wild, totaling three goals and five points over that span. The 25-year-old winger will likely split time between the AHL and NHL again in 2018-19.