Konstantin Glazachev: Still grinding away in Russia
Glazachev has yet to score a point this season in 10 games for KHL Vladivostok.
Despite being selected in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft by Nashville, Glazachev has never left his homeland, instead currently playing his in his 16th professional season spread across multiple Russian clubs. With the exception of a few outstanding campaigns -- including 2008-09 when he garnered 52 points in 56 outings -- the 32-year-old has never really shown enough to warrant a shot at an NHL roster.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...