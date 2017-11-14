Konstantin Glazachev: Still grinding away in Russia

Glazachev has yet to score a point this season in 10 games for KHL Vladivostok.

Despite being selected in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft by Nashville, Glazachev has never left his homeland, instead currently playing his in his 16th professional season spread across multiple Russian clubs. With the exception of a few outstanding campaigns -- including 2008-09 when he garnered 52 points in 56 outings -- the 32-year-old has never really shown enough to warrant a shot at an NHL roster.