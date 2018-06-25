Holzer was designated for unconditional waivers by the Ducks on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Holzer struggled to break into the Anaheim lineup -- he logged a mere 48 contests over the prior two seasons -- and even saw himself passed up by youngsters Marcus Pettersson and Andy Welinski. Drafted by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round of the 2006 NHL Draft, the 30-year-old has 135 NHL games under his belt, but managed a paltry 19 points in those contests. If the defenseman is unable to secure a NHL deal, he may return to the DEL where he last played during the 2009-10 campaign.