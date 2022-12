Larsson provided an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Larsson made a pass right up the middle to split the defense and send Ryan Donato in for a breakaway tally in the first period. It's been a solid stretch for Larsson lately -- he has four points and a plus-1 rating in his last six games. The defenseman is up to 11 points, 50 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 82 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-12 rating in 31 outings as the Kraken's top defensive blueliner.