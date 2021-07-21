Larsson secured a four-year, $16 million contract from Seattle on Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Despite reportedly receiving an identical offer from Edmonton, Larsson will instead join the newly-minted Kraken as the Expansion Draft selection from the Oilers. While not exactly an offensive powerhouse, he's reached the 20-point mark just twice in his 10-year career, Larsson should rack up plenty of hits and blocks and could offer decent value in formats that value defensive stats.