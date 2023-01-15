Larsson logged an assist, six hits and a plus-7 rating in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Larsson excelled in multiple areas of the game, most notably at being on the right end of scoring plays. The 30-year-old helped out on Jared McCann's hat-trick-clinching tally in the third period. Larsson is shining as a shutdown blueliner this season, but that hasn't stopped him from putting up scoring numbers that have him on pace for a career year. He's at 19 points, a plus-30 rating, 119 hits, 88 blocked shots and 29 PIM through 42 appearances.