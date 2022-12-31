Larsson notched an assist, four shots on goal, four hits and five blocked shots in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

Larsson extended his assist streak to five games by getting on the scoresheet versus his former team when he set up a Brandon Tanev goal in the second period. During the streak, Larsson has added a plus-4 rating and 15 hits. The steady defenseman is up to 14 points, 92 hits, 73 blocked shots, 56 shots on net, 27 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 34 contests in a top-pairing role this season.