Larsson scored a goal, logged two PIM, doled out three hits and blocked three shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Larsson took a minor penalty for tripping with the Kraken ahead 3-1 in the second period, putting the Blackhawks on a two-man advantage. They scored on that power play, but Larsson got it right back after he exited the box, capitalizing on a breakaway set up by Jared McCann. Larsson has matched his career high with eight goals, and he's up to 33 points, 139 shots on net, 216 hits, 169 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a plus-29 rating through 79 outings. The goal was his second point over five games in April.