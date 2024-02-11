Larsson logged an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Larsson has two helpers over his last four contests to bounce back from a five-game slump in mid-January. The defenseman continues to see big defensive minutes on the top pairing. He's at 16 points, 83 shots on net, 95 hits, 96 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 51 contests this season, though that's behind the pace that saw him rack up a career-best 33 points a year ago.