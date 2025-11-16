Larsson scored a goal, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Larsson has quietly earned three points over his last four games. The 33-year-old defenseman's tally late in the second period Saturday stood as the game-winner, and it was his first goal of the season. He's up to five points, 15 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 27 hits, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating over 18 appearances.