Larsson scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

This was Larsson's first goal since the Olympic break. He had seven helpers over his last 20 outings before tallying in the first period Tuesday. The 33-year-old blueliner has done alright despite the Kraken's overall struggles, picking up six goals, 23 points, 96 shots on net, 159 blocked shots, 106 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 77 appearances. He'll close out the campaign in a top-four role.