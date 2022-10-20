Larsson scored a goal on three shots, doled out three hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Larsson tied the game late in the second period with a shot that deflected off Blues defenseman Torey Krug's stick. With two goals through five games this year, Larsson is already a quarter of the way to his total tallies from last season. The 29-year-old has added 12 shots on net, 14 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating while playing in a top-pairing role as a defensive presence.