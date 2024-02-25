Larsson posted an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and six PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Larsson snapped a five-game slump with his helper on a Jordan Eberle tally in the third period. Larsson was held without a hit for the first time since Jan. 16, though the physicality hasn't helped much to offset his poor scoring performance this season. The 31-year-old defenseman is at 17 points, 91 shots on net, 119 hits, 107 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 57 outings overall.