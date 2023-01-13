Larsson recorded an assist, four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Bruins.

Larsson has slowed his scoring pace a bit since his seven-game point streak ended, but he's still managed a goal and three helpers through seven contests in January. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 18 points, 72 shots on net, 113 hits, 88 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-23 rating through 41 outings. As long as he's playing big minutes on the top pairing, he'll have opportunities to chip in some offense.